Peterson, Robert E. STARTEX, S.C. Robert Edmond Peterson, 74 of Startex, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, N.Y., he was the son of the late Carl Peterson and Lillian Gagnon Peterson. Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles, stock car racing and being with his grandchildren. He is survived by his son, Robert Peterson, Jr. (Kathy); daughter, Debra Holifield (Mike); son, Tony Fortney (Sue); grandchildren, Lilian Holifield, Hannah Hughes (Jordan), Brittany Holifield, Anthony Schepisi, Jr.; many great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl Peterson (Barbara Ann) and Richard Peterson; many other family and friends. A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 7 p.m. 8 p.m. at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
