Pitcher, Robert E. EAST GREENBUSH Robert E. "Bobby" Pitcher, 81, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 20, 2019. Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Burger; his daughter, Laura Hamer (John); his granddaughter and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Milton (Sonny) Pitcher Jr. of East Berne, Nancy Gies of Troy, Carol Burek of East Greenbush, and Donald Pitcher of Nampa, Idaho, along with several nieces and nephews. Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Milton and Doris (Lemley) Pitcher; and his sister, Doris Rita. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Sherwood Park. He attended Columbia High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army, spending most of his deployment in Germany. Bobby was a correctional officer at Green Haven and Coxsackie Correctional facilities. He was well known for his quick wit and joke telling, his infectious smile and laugh. One of his favorite hobbies was computer science. Bobby was well read and taught himself at a young age how to play piano without reading a note. He played professionally in many places, including Sonny's Restaurant in Rensselaer. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Bobby's family asks that you remember him with your prayers and attend services in your own faith. Donations in his name may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Arrangements by Sturges Funeral Home, Albany.
