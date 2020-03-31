|
Scharg, Robert E. WATERVLIET Robert E. Scharg, 87 of Watervliet, entered into eternal life on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Eddy Village Green, in Cohoes. Robert was married to the late Rita D. DePaoli, they had enjoyed 58 years of marriage before her passing on April 5, 2016. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Born in New York, N.Y. on August 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Robert and Emma (Koenig) Scharg. He served during Korean War in the Army from February 18, 1953 to January 18, 1961, attaining the rank of sergeant. Robert was a budget director for the N.Y.S. Division of the Budget in Albany, before retirement. He was also an avid sports fan. Robert leaves behind his loving daughter Carolyn T. Lalli of Watervliet; granddaughter Cristianne Lalli; and his great-granddaughter Adrianna Lalli. He is also survived by his cousins, Carl and Richard Koening. Entombment will take place on Wednesday, April 1, at 12 p.m. with Reverend James Walsh officiating in the St. Agnes Cemetery Mausoleum in Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions can be made to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, NY, 12211. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2020