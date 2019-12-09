|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:15 AM
|
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Keating, Robert Emmet Jr. NISKAYUNA Born on June 21, 1930, in Kingston, the only child of the late Robert E. Keating and the late Florence (Morris) Keating, Robert Emmet Keating Jr. died on November 23, 2019. He was the husband of Virginia L. Keating; and was previously married to Constance M. (Joyner) Keating. He is survived by his wife, Virginia whom he married in 1978. He is also survived by his children: Timothy Keating of Clifton Park, Theodore (Nina) Keating of Orleans, Mass., Barbara (J. Daniel) Bachus of Ballston Lake, Michael (Maria) Keating of Oak Ridge, N.C., Daniel (Lisa) Keating of Malta, and David (Jill) Keating of Watervliet. Stepfather of Lynda G. (Ross) Phillips of Salt Lake City, Utah, Robert Scott (Bonnie) MacFarland of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Dianne L. MacFarland of Menands, all of whom survive him. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kyleigh (Anthony) Keating-Russ, Christopher Keating, Justin (Alejandra) Bachus, Cameron Keating, Ana Maria Keating, Brandon (Bethany) Keating, Joshua Keating, John D. Keating, Abby Keating, and Bailey Keating. Soon to be great-grandfather of Bentley Lennon (Brandon/Bethany) Keating. Step-grandfather of Jennifer (Jeremy) Bernstein, Sara (Brendan) Sullivan, Kelley (Julie) MacFarland, Natalie (Ingo) Jackel, Benjamin Cacckello and Kimberly Matan, all of whom survive him. Also survived by seven step-great-grandchildren. He was educated in parochial and public schools in Kingston, New York City and Albany. He was a police reporter, feature writer, day news editor and night city editor for the Albany Times Union; was public information officer for the N.Y.S. Division of Criminal Justice Services and its predecessor agency the N.Y.S. Identification and Intelligence System; and retired in 1992 from the Albany County Board of Elections as deputy commissioner. He also served in information services for the Town of Colonie as editor of the town's newsletter for many years as well as editor of The Legionnaire serving The American Legion. Bob's fondness for his career with the Albany Times Union culminated in several award-winning pieces that led to a Pulitzer Prize nomination in 1958. He started full-time with the Hearst Newspaper as a 16-year-old while still in high school. After serving as a foreign correspondent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he came back to the Albany Times Union and became a feature writer and city editor covering major stories of the '50s and '60s. He wrote a series of award-winning articles for The Hearst Newspapers on the New York State Police that led to a dramatic improvement in working conditions and family life for the troopers, helping to reduce their workweek from 125 to 60 hours. He was made an honorary N.Y.S. trooper and was nominated by the Albany Times Union for the Pulitzer Prize for this work. In November of 1958, Bob represented the Hearst Newspapers as one of the few civilians in the world selected to travel to Antarctica for four weeks with the departments of Navy and Defense to cover the 1958 International Geophysical Year and military operations in the "Third World - The Last Frontier." He also participated in airborne nuclear readiness drills with the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command during the height of the cold war and later did a follow-up series in 1962 on the Cuban Missle crisis. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army after two years' service; member of the American Legion Post 1092 of Niskayuna; retired member of the Albany Newspaper Guild CWA and CSEA. He loved U.S. history, photography, golf, woodworking, competitive shooting, writing short stories and researching his family genealogy in Ireland. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Teresian House and especially his favorite nurse, Shamar, for their care and comfort; the nursing and support staff at St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice Inn. Special thanks to his dear friend Norman Green who stayed with him until the very end and the many neighbors who looked out for him. Special thanks to Father Leo and Chris Schantz from St. Gabriel's Church. Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, December 20, in the Chapel at Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext. Albany. Interment will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 9, 2019
|
|
|
