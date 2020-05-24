Engel, Robert GUILDERLAND Robert Engel, 95 of Guilderland, entered into eternal peace on May 17, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. He was born on January 2, 1925, in the Bronx to immigrant parents, Selig (Sol) Engel and Anna Sandler. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March of 1943 earned the rank of carpenter's mate third class. He served in New Guinea and the Philippines with the 91st Seabees Navel Battalion and was honorably discharged in February 1946. He was part of the "Greatest Generation." In February 1948, he accepted a position with General Electric in Schenectady. In July of 1948, he married Margaret "Peggy" (Stackman) who predeceased him. Together they had four children, Robert (Linda Jean) of Albany, Raymond (Debbie) of Voorheesville, Randall (Patricia) of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Linda Ann Engel of Guilderland. Bob retired as a machinist from G.E. in February of 1985. If you knew Bob, you quickly learned how proud he was of his military service and his family. He often spoke about the 44 Seabees conventions he attended throughout the years all over the country, usually traveling by vehicle. He enjoyed fishing, golf and attending his grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. On his 95th birthday, while at the Teresian House, he decided to be baptized. On that same day, he received his first holy communion and was confirmed. He was presently a member of Robert L. Weininger Memorial VFW Post 8692 of Colonie and the General Electric Half Century Club. He was predeceased by his sister Rose (Samuel) Morris; and brothers, William (Lillian) and Leo (Mary) Engel. In addition to his four children, he is survived by his four beautiful granddaughters and ten great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Constance Hughes and Margaret Stackman plus several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loyal pet dog Connor. The family express their sincere thanks to the staff at the Teresian House both on the third and sixth floors as well as the staff at St. Peter's Hospital sixth floor. Due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, services were private. Interment services were held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Friday, May 22. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Capital District Food Pantry, 22 Essex St., Albany, NY, 12206.