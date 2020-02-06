Essegian, Robert TROY Robert Martin Essegian, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Center Brunswick on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Troy and was the son of the late Richard and Marion Horton Essegian. Bob was a captain in the Troy Fire Department, which he served for 29 years. He was a loan officer at the Troy Federal Credit Union serving the Police and Fire department of Troy. In addition, Bob was the owner operator of the Fifth Avenue Cash market for many years. After his retirement, Bob enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family, particularly his grandson Sean and dog Millie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Richard (Blanche) Essegian, of Phoenix, Ariz., Dennis Essegian and Brian Essegian of Troy; and sister Diane Essegian Chapman of Albany. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debra (Cheney) Essegian; daughter Jennifer Essegian; son Robert Essegian; grandson Sean Essegian; and constant canine companion Millie. Calling hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. The burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Albany, NY, 12204. Donations may also be made online at mohawkhumane.org. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020