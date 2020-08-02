Goewey, Robert F. Jr. COLONIE Robert F. Goewey Jr., 66, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home with his family. He was born on January 19, 1954, the son of the late Robert F. Goewey Sr. and Alverda S. Goewey (Smith). Bobby was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1977-1980. He was a member of his church's Dart League. Bob worked for Rist Transportation and retired after over 20 years of service. Bobby cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed many trips with his wife to visit lighthouses. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed. Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Susan M. Goewey (Richardson); children, Robert S. Andi (Carli), Jason A. Andi, Jessica M. Braman (James), Chad W. Goewey, Melissa D. Pleasant, Robert W. Ragone (Vera), and Richard A. Ragone (Katie); grandchildren, Becca, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Paige, Zachary, Jackson, Joey, James, Destiny, Logan, Leighton and Lilly; siblings, Cathleen L. Champion (Ronald), Suzanne E. Weingarden (Edward), Judith M. Getz (Kenneth), and John S. Goewey (Paula); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Bobby's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, in King's Chapel, 440 Route 9W, Glenmont at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com