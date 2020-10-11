Jones, Robert F. ALBANY Robert F. Jones, 28, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1993, the son of F. Robert and Audra Jones. Bobby graduated from Shaker High School. He loved watching MMA and rooting for the Minnesota Vikings. He will be remembered as a kind person, with a big heart who always made those around him smile. He put others first and wanted to make sure everyone had what they needed. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and proudly took on the role of father for his daughter Aubrey. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Audra; brothers, Tyler and Alexander; daughter, Aubrey; grandparents, Christine Fiato (the late Salvatore); niece and nephew, Francesca and Rocco Jones; his aunt Stacey Stanton, Bridget Cooke, Cassandra Maloy (Jason); his uncles, Eric Welfinger, Shawn Maloy; great-aunt, Wanda Krisanda (Dennis) and many cousins and friends. Bobby was predeceased by his grandmother, Maria Welfinger. Services will be held at a later time. Bobby shared a very special relationship with his late grandmother, to honor this, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
