Kohinke, Robert F. ALBANY Robert "Bob" F. Kohinke, 80, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, October 25, 2019. Born in Albany on June 29, 1939, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Mehleisen) Kohinke. He was a graduate of Albany High School and was employed by A&P Supermarket, N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicles and N.Y.S. O.G.S., from which he retired. Bob was well-known for his love of floral arranging and prepared beautiful arrangements for family and friends. He also decorated the altar of Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit with many of his creations. He was involved with the youth of the church and attended many of the retreats with the youth groups throughout the years. He was a faithful, active member of L.C.H.S. and its predecessor churches. He took tremendous pride and passion for attending to the care and needs of the church's cemetery. Bob's greatest enjoyment came when spending time with beloved family. Along with his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brothers, William Kohinke, and Stanford Kohinke; and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Haack. He was also predeceased by his nephew, Mark David Schultz. He leaves behind several loving nieces and nephews, many cousins and a number of dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Tuesday, October 29, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. A celebration of Christian Death and Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. in the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 57 Hurlbut St., Albany, with interment following in Holy Spirit Lutheran Cemetery, Feura Bush Road, Glenmont. Bob's longtime and special friend, the Reverend Dr. John A. Califano presiding. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Holy Spirit Lutheran Cemetery-Perpetual Care, 57 Hurlbut St., Albany, NY, 12209. Online condolences may be offered at







