|
|
Layman, Robert F. CLIFTON PARK Robert F. Layman, 72 of Moe Road, died on Monday, December 2, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 24, 1947, in Albany and was the son of the late Robert J. and Kathleen Ellrott Layman. He was a graduate of St. Brigid's Grammar School in Watervliet and LaSalle Institute in Troy. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his veteran service, he had worked for Smith Pontiac in Troy. He was a vehicle maintenance inspector for the United States Postal Service in Colonie for over 20 years. He was a skilled craftsman who restored Studebakers and Pontiac GTO's. He was a member of the Albany Rods and Kustoms and the Studebaker Drivers Club. Bob was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. He loved dogs and especially his "Toni." He was the beloved husband of the late Karen P. Layman who died on April 23, 2018. They were married on November 15, 1975. He was the devoted father of Kevin R. (Dareth Hicks) Layman of Mechanicville; cherished Poppy of Kathryn Elizabeth Layman; dear brother of Kathleen (Lawrence) Hoenig of Ballston Spa and Patricia (Peter) Mulligan of Selkirk; also survived by several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to Operation Adopt a Soldier, Inc., 4281 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019