Service Information Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Avenue Newburgh , NY 12550 (845)-561-8300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Avenue Newburgh , NY 12550 Funeral service 10:00 AM Union Church 44 Balmville Road Newburgh , NY Obituary

Macfarland, Robert F. GLENS FALLS Robert F. Macfarland, 88, entered into rest on Wednesday March 4, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones following a long illness. The son of Frederick R. and Martha Macfarland, Robert was born in Newburgh. Robert graduated Newburgh Free Academy in 1949. There he received the 50th annual World War Memorial Scholarship and was president of Bach Chorus as well as member of the NFA Music Council, A Cappella and Boy's Glee Club. After graduating NFA, Robert attended Trinity College and completed his professional education in banking at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Robert began his career in banking in 1950 when he joined the Highland National Bank of Newburgh. In 1956, Robert was appointed manager of the bank's first branch in Vails Gate, New York. In 1963, Robert was promoted to vice president of Highland National Bank's new main office at 385 Broadway and by 1971 Robert was President of Highland National Bank. Furthering his banking career, Robert became Chairman and CEO of Norstar's Mid-Hudson Banking Group, Chairman and CEO of Norstar Long Island Group and Chairman and CEO of the largest of the New York State Banking Group, Norstar Bank of Upstate New York. Community leadership roles included: president of the State University of New York Albany Foundation; director of the Center for Economic Growth; chairman for the International Trade Development Council; member of the "50 Group" the Capital District Area's 50 leading businessmen; member of the Governor's World Trade Council; and board member of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Martha and Fred; his brothers, Richard and Craig; and his youngest daughter, Terry Lynn Macfarland. Left to cherish Robert's memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Nancy Lee (Henderson) Macfarland; his daughter, Sharon (Macfarland) Henderson of Glens Falls; his grandchildren, Courtney (Nial) Goodwin of Saratoga Springs, and Jason (Christina) Henderson of Glens Falls; three great-grandchildren, Ryland and Arden Henderson and Fiona Goodwin; as well as a brother, David (Bevalie) MacFarland of Newburgh. Visitation will be on Monday, March 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Funeral services will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at Union Church, 44 Balmville Road, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, 93 Union Avenue, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence, please visit



