Smith, Robert "Bob" F. PORT ORANGE, Fla. Robert F. Smith, 79 of Port Orange, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Bob was born in Albany and was the son of the late Francis and Millicent Smith. Bob is survived by his sister, Diane Tierney (Joseph); companion, Rita Roan, her children and grandchildren; his son, Keith Smith (Gail) and daughter, Deborah Aloise (James); as well as his grandchildren, Christopher, Constance, and Keith Matthew Smith, Justine and Sarah Aloise, and several great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his granddaughter Michelle Aloise. Prior to his retirement, Bob served as a firefighter for the City of Albany for 25 years. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, in the Christ Our Light Church in Loudonville. Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery will follow the Mass.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2019