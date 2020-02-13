Zimmerman, Robert F. NASSAU Robert F. Zimmerman, 94, passed away at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush on February 10, 2020, from complications due to pneumonia. Born in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Liesegang) Zimmerman. Robert volunteered to enter the service and served honorably with the United States Navy during World War II as a petty officer third class, coxswain. He was a graduate of Syracuse University earning a doctorate (Ed.D.) in science education. Robert was a teacher employed by North Syracuse and Jamesville Dewitt prior to becoming the principal in Fabius, N.Y. He went on to become employed as the supervisor of schools with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education, and finally as a professor with Siena College. Robert was involved with the Nassau Lake Park Improvement Association, was a past president of National Safe Boating, instructor with the Power Squadron, past commander of Mohawk Hudson and a past District 2 commander. Robert was fond of the poem "Song of River" by William Randolph Hearst and felt it had significant meaning. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lana Shearer Zimmerman; son, Frederick (Linda) Zimmerman; grandson Erick (Tammy) and their children, Ava and Addison; grandson, Brandon (Tiffany); daughter Alisa (Ed Daum) Zimmerman-Daum; grandchildren, Daniel and Miriam Daum; son, Roderick Zimmerman; grandchildren, Andrew, Ian and Alexander. Services will be private per Robert's wishes. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020