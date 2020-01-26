Maloney, Robert Fanning AMSTERDAM Robert Fanning Maloney, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was the son of the late James F. Maloney and Catherine R. Maloney. Bob was predeceased by his brothers, John F. Maloney (Rosalyn), James J. Maloney (Barbara) and Thomas E. Maloney. He is survived by his brother, Joseph T. Maloney (Judy). Born and raised in Troy, he was a graduate of Troy High School and he attended Siena College. He recently resided in Amsterdam and Johnstown, N.Y. Bob was a veteran who served with the United States Army with his tour of duty taking him to Alaska. He was an avid reader and took pride in his work and helping others. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
