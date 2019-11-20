Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Felock, Robert "Chip" CROPSEYVILLE Robert J. "Chip" Felock, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Galuski) Felock. He was raised in South Troy and was a graduate of Troy High School. Chip was a retiree of the Albany Felt Company (later Albany International, Inc.) where he was employed for 37 years. He enjoyed all outdoor activities and especially liked fishing, hunting, chopping wood and visiting the Racino in Saratoga Springs and the ocean at the Jersey Shore and seeing John and Dorothy. He was a talented cook and, on occasion, he would share with his close friends some of the delicious foods he made in his kitchen. Chip will be missed by his friends with whom he shared morning coffee with at Stewart's in Tamarac and by his fellow retirees from Albany International at their monthly breakfast. Chip is survived by his loving and golden wife, Sharon (Pafundi) Felock; his cherished daughter, Tia (Sean Austin) Felock; his "favorite" mother-in-law, Tina (late Anthony "Pop") Pafundi; his dedicated and faithful sister-in-law, Lynn Pafundi who walked with him on his journey, day by day, step by step; his sister-in-law, Toni Pafundi; his nieces, Isabella and Cailyn Pafundi; his faithful dog, Lucy and faithful cat, Jonathan; his siblings, Michael and Peter Felock, Joann Jakubiak and Pauline Morrissette as well as several additional nieces and nephews and his great friends, Mike Moroskey, Doug Reynolds, Keith Bornt, Frank Valigorsky, Frank St. Denis and John Logan. Friends are invited to visit with Chip's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers and in Chip's memory, donations may be made to Happy Cat Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 352, Guilderland Center, NY, 12085. Visit







Felock, Robert "Chip" CROPSEYVILLE Robert J. "Chip" Felock, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Galuski) Felock. He was raised in South Troy and was a graduate of Troy High School. Chip was a retiree of the Albany Felt Company (later Albany International, Inc.) where he was employed for 37 years. He enjoyed all outdoor activities and especially liked fishing, hunting, chopping wood and visiting the Racino in Saratoga Springs and the ocean at the Jersey Shore and seeing John and Dorothy. He was a talented cook and, on occasion, he would share with his close friends some of the delicious foods he made in his kitchen. Chip will be missed by his friends with whom he shared morning coffee with at Stewart's in Tamarac and by his fellow retirees from Albany International at their monthly breakfast. Chip is survived by his loving and golden wife, Sharon (Pafundi) Felock; his cherished daughter, Tia (Sean Austin) Felock; his "favorite" mother-in-law, Tina (late Anthony "Pop") Pafundi; his dedicated and faithful sister-in-law, Lynn Pafundi who walked with him on his journey, day by day, step by step; his sister-in-law, Toni Pafundi; his nieces, Isabella and Cailyn Pafundi; his faithful dog, Lucy and faithful cat, Jonathan; his siblings, Michael and Peter Felock, Joann Jakubiak and Pauline Morrissette as well as several additional nieces and nephews and his great friends, Mike Moroskey, Doug Reynolds, Keith Bornt, Frank Valigorsky, Frank St. Denis and John Logan. Friends are invited to visit with Chip's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers and in Chip's memory, donations may be made to Happy Cat Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 352, Guilderland Center, NY, 12085. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a sympathy message and for driving directions. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019

