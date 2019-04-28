Fisher, Robert ALBANY Robert Fisher, 60, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Robert was born in Catskill and grew up in Cairo. He was a retired assistant head jailer for the Greene County Sheriff's Department and also worked for the Cairo-Durham middle and high schools. He will be remembered by his family and friends from all over for his humor, stories and contagious enthusiasm. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. His family is thankful for your support and thoughts at this time. If you wish to express condolences the Fishers' may be reached at P.O. Box 8962, Albany, NY, 12208 or [email protected]
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019