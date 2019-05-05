Flanders, Robert "Bob" SLINGERLANDS Robert "Bob" Flanders, 90, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert T. and Anna (Boice) Flanders. Bob was a 1947 graduate of Albany High School. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, earning the rank of staff sergeant and was decorated with honors. Bob was the recipient of The United Nations Medal, Korean Service Medal, with two Bronze Service Stars and the Bronze Star Medal. Bob completed parachute training at Fort Benning, Ga. He was a direct decedent of two Revolutionary War veterans and was proud of his Dutch heritage. Bob was employed for 36 years at the Department of Defense, U.S. Government. Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, the former Loretta Felgentreff; son Daniel (Lori) Flanders; daughters, Susan Flanders, Bertie (Rob) Nash, and Linda Hack; a brother Donald (Paula) Flanders; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Robert in 2014; and his former wife and good friend Bea Flanders in 2017. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Services will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019