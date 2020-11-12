1/1
Callender, Robert G. Sr. COLONIE Robert G. Callender Sr. passed away on November 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 18, 1933, the son of the late Douglas and Julia Callender.Bob was predeceased by his brother Douglas Callender Jr. He was a graduate of Milne High School in Albany. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He attended Albany State Teachers College. Bob began his career in the insurance industry and later retired from the Traveler's Insurance Company. After retirement, he and his wife spent 30 wonderful years traveling the world. He cherished his role as a grandfather, and created many memories of times spent with family. Bob especially enjoyed volunteering on the U.S.S. Slater where he leaves behind many friends. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Bernice; sons, Bob Callender (Susan), and Rick Callender; grandchildren, Jack, Caroline, and Emme; sister-in-law, Anna Zweig; brother-in-law, Tony Maier (Elaine); and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Michael Gardner for many years of wonderful care and good friend and caregiver Sylvana Pede for her kindness and compassion. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 15, from 1-2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A time to share memories will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at a later time in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204 or to the USS SLATER: DEHM3, P.O. Box 1926, Albany, NY, 12201. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
