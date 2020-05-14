Falzano, Robert G. GUILDERLAND Robert G. Falzano, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center due to COVID-19. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Benedict and Lena Falzano. Bob was a journeyman bricklayer from Bricklayers Local #2. He served the three-year bricklayers apprenticeship and worked for many local contractors. In a short time Bob was running jobs and went from mason foreman to masonry superintendent. He was a gifted craftsman, running many large projects such as Greene County Correctional facility, the OTB building in Schenectady, an armory in Utica, a mosaic of a minute man at a school in Cherry Valley, the housing at the Olympic Village in Lake Placid for the 1980 Olympics, as well as schools and hospitals. A large part of his career was spent with GA Masonry and Colonie Masonry. He is survived by his wife Elaine Falzano; two sons: Michael Robert (Mary) and Joseph Benedict; two granddaughters: Sarah Elizabeth and Ella Michele Falzano; brother, Michael Anthony (Deborah); and sister, Marianne Maclutsky. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. All services will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.