Robert G. Falzano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Falzano, Robert G. GUILDERLAND Robert G. Falzano, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center due to COVID-19. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Benedict and Lena Falzano. Bob was a journeyman bricklayer from Bricklayers Local #2. He served the three-year bricklayers apprenticeship and worked for many local contractors. In a short time Bob was running jobs and went from mason foreman to masonry superintendent. He was a gifted craftsman, running many large projects such as Greene County Correctional facility, the OTB building in Schenectady, an armory in Utica, a mosaic of a minute man at a school in Cherry Valley, the housing at the Olympic Village in Lake Placid for the 1980 Olympics, as well as schools and hospitals. A large part of his career was spent with GA Masonry and Colonie Masonry. He is survived by his wife Elaine Falzano; two sons: Michael Robert (Mary) and Joseph Benedict; two granddaughters: Sarah Elizabeth and Ella Michele Falzano; brother, Michael Anthony (Deborah); and sister, Marianne Maclutsky. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. All services will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved