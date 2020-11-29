Fredricks, Robert G. BRUNSWICK Robert G. Fredricks, 87 of Brunswick passed away into eternal life on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Edward E. Fredricks Sr. and Jane Fagan Fredricks. He was the husband of Frances D. Fredricks for over 60 years, who passed away in 2014. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1955. He worked for Sterling Winthrop in Rensselaer and retired from Lydall Paper Company, formerly Manning Paper after many years of service. After retiring, he lived in North Fort Myers, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. with his beloved Frannie, before returning to the Capital District. He was a member of the Emerald Athletic Club along with his brothers. He also belonged to the National Rifle Association and was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. Fondly known to his family as "Cootie Boy," he enjoyed fishing and being on the water in his boat on Lake George, but most of all he loved being with and helping his granddaughters who meant the world to him. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Donna M. (Daniel) Oliver of Troy; his cherished granddaughters, Karlie and Haley of Troy; and his sisters-in-law, Loretta Fredricks and Eva Fredricks, both of Troy. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by all of his siblings: his sister Mary "Betty" Ferritto, and his brothers, Edward E. Fredricks, James B. Fredricks, Charles Fredricks, and Raymond Fredricks; his brother-in-law Romie Ferritto; and sisters-in-law, Kathryn Fredricks and Beatrice Oeffler. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to his granddaughters, Karlie and Haley and his son-in-law Daniel, for all their loving care and support to "our Pa." Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany NY, 12205, or www.alz.org
, in memory of his beloved wife and several of his siblings. Please visit: mcloughlinmason.com
.