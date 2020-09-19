Leyden, Robert G. ALBANY Robert "Bob" G. Leyden of Albany departed this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He battled many medical conditions for several years but always maintained a positive attitude that will serve as an inspiration to those who knew him. Robert was born in Springfield, Mass. on September 21, 1939, to the late Robert D. Leyden and Eileen F. Godfrey Leyden. He moved with his family to Manchester, Conn. and then to Albany where he remained. He attended Vincentian Institute where he made many lifelong friends that he met with regularly up to his death. He attended the College of the Holy Cross and Albany Law School before beginning his law career with Cooper, Erving, and Savage LLP. He opened a private practice to continue his legal career before working for the state of New York and then retiring. Robert served his community as a county legislator and committeeman and through various organizations including the Knights of Columbus and the Albany Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was always generous with his time especially when helping family members, friends, and associates with legal matters. He was a voracious reader who enjoyed family visits and milestones, cooking, fishing, horseracing, and watching sports, particularly the Yankees and Giants. We extend a special thank you to all his doctors and medical professionals who cared for Robert as well as friends and family who were instrumental in getting him to his appointments. Robert is survived by his former wife Brenda E. Reilly of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his children, Brian M. Leyden (Betsy) of Vernon, Conn. and Lisa E. Leyden (John) of Albany; his siblings, Brian Leyden (Rose) of Malta, Virginia DeWolf (Thomas) of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Teresa Tiernan (Thomas) of Jamestown, R.I.; by his brother-in-law Roland Mahony of Albany; his grandchildren, Timothy and Katherine and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Judith Mahony; and his brother Daniel Leyden. Relatives and friends may visit with Bob's family on Sunday, September 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only. Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
or The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in lieu of flowers. To leave a message for Bob's family, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.McVeighFuneralHome.com