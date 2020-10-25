O'Keefe, Robert G. EAST GREENBUSH Robert G. O'Keefe, 83 of East Greenbush, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. The Albany St. Patrick's Day parade will never be the same. Every year Bob would don his best green outfits and dye his beard bright orange to stand along the parade route. Most times he was featured in the Times Union newspaper. He looked forward to it every year. He was known for his classic quote, "God Bless the Irish!" Bob loved everything Irish. He loved shamrocks, leprechauns, Irish whiskey and especially his half-Irish bride of 61 years, Barbara (Bialobzeski) who passed earlier this year. Bob was born on February 27, 1937, in Albany, the son of the late John S. and Vera M. (Winnie) O'Keefe. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea and then became an auto mechanic for the Town of East Greenbush Department of Public Works where he worked for many years before retiring. Bob always had a joke or story to tell and his crazy sense of humor was (unfortunately) passed down to his children, Lord help them all. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy. Living on to tell dad stories and recite silly dad jokes are Patricia O'Keefe (Bill) Teiper, Colleen (Russ Bigelow) O'Keefe, Sean (Debbie) O'Keefe, Sharon O'Keefe, and Kelly Dalton. He was the brother of Richard O'Keefe. He was predeceased by his other siblings, Shirley A. Lanza, Mary Jane Mara and William O'Keefe. Bob is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who will always remember his crazy Irish songs he sang out of love to each and every one of them. When Papa was around they could not help but smile. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer. Relatives and Friends are also invited to his Mass of Christian Death and Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights with burial following in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert O'Keefe's name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.