Robert G. Schmidt
Schmidt, Robert G. DELMAR Robert G. Schmidt Sr., 78, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a strong fight with lung cancer. Born in Albany, he was son of the late Otto and Amelia (Laptula) Schmidt. He was a long time electrician, spending most of his career with the City of Albany. Bob married the love of his life, Mary Ann, in June of 1965. Together they raised their family in Delmar. Bob loved his family most of all and spent a lot of time with them. He deeply cherished his children, grandchildren, and their significant others. He loved being present for their life events and activities and he will always be remembered for his support and love. Bob had a love for travelling to fun vacation spots with his late wife Mary Ann and recently with his significant other Sharon Lee. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and sitting back with a cold one in hand. He had a profound love for cars and NASCAR. Bob was a jet engine mechanic in the Air National Guard and a member of the Albany Polish American Citizens Club. He always enjoyed telling stories of his life and the memories of him will be forever cherished. His smile will continue to shine among those who love him. Bob was a beloved husband of 49 years to his devoted late wife Mary Ann (Cotrofeld) Schmidt; brother of late Donald W. Schmidt (Joanne); loving father of Robert G. Schmidt Jr. (Danielle Veltman) and Christopher S. (Jennifer) Schmidt; devoted grandfather of Gabriella D. and Logan C.; uncle of Peter (Holly) Schmidt and Andrew Schmidt; and significant other of Sharon Lee. He is also survived by his extended family and many friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of the ICU at St. Peter's Hospital for their excellent care to Bob during his illness. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 13, from 9-11 a.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe distancing and during the visitation will be limited to 30 inside the building at any given time. Graveside services will be celebrated at 12 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont, following the visitation. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2020.
