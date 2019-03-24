Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gerard Jocham. View Sign

Jocham, Robert Gerard VERO BEACH, Fla. Robert Gerard Jocham, 88, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, at the V.N.A. Hospice House in Vero Beach. Bob's early years were spent in Jersey City, N.J. where he was a proud graduate of St. Peter's Preparatory School in 1948. Shortly after his high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S.M.C., serving two tours of duty during the Korean War. For Bob's service, he was awarded several commendations, including the Purple Heart. After the Marine Corps. Bob earned a B.S. in accounting at St. Peter's University in Jersey City, and a master's of industrial engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J. Bob married the love of his life, Marjorie, on November 20, 1954 and started their family of eight children soon after. Early in his career he served as an executive for various printing companies throughout the U.S. In 1976, Bob started his own very successful printing company, EAGLE Graphics Inc. in Annville, Pa. Bob served on various printing industry boards, ultimately becoming the chairman of Printing Industries of America. In his retirement years, Bob and his wife Marge would spend the winter split between Vail, Colo. skiing and their Vero Beach home. Summers were spent in Malden Bridge, where he enjoyed horseback riding and serving as master of the FoxHounds in both the Taconic Hunt and the Old Chatham Hunt Clubs. Bob was a communicant at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and St. Mary's in Nassau. Bob is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his children, their spouses and children, Robert Jocham Jr. and wife, Karen of Orlando, Fla. and Christen; Marybeth Hursa and husband, Peter of Malden Bridge and Chad and Drew; Selene Southard and husband, Christopher of Malden Bridge, and Sarah, Colin and Tristan; Edward Jocham and wife, Kathy of Annville, Pa. and Andrew and Emily; Andrew Jocham and wife, Karin of Campbelltown, Pa. and Jude, Christian and Grace; Christopher Jocham and wife, Julie of Eagle, Idaho and Tyler and Tucker; Marjorie Donald and husband, Bob of Chatham, N.J. and Robert, Philip and Melissa; Mark Jocham and wife, Jennifer of Lebanon, Pa. and Ashley; as well as nine great-grandchildren. While Bob was successful in many endeavors of his life, at dinner one time a friend once asked him what he felt was his greatest accomplishment in life. Bob looked over at his children sitting together and said: "these eight, the adults they have become and the lives they lead, are my greatest accomplishment." A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. in St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. A burial service will be held following the Mass at 12 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. A luncheon will follow the burial at Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant & Conference Center, 500 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs.







