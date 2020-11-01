Glock, Robert CHESTERTOWN Robert Glock, 73, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. A virtual memorial service will be held at 6:45 p.m. through Zoom. For the Zoom information, and to see Robert's full obituary, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
. Robert's ashes will be laid to rest in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Salem on Friday, November 6, at 12 p.m.