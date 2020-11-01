1/
Robert Glock
{ "" }
Glock, Robert CHESTERTOWN Robert Glock, 73, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. A virtual memorial service will be held at 6:45 p.m. through Zoom. For the Zoom information, and to see Robert's full obituary, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com. Robert's ashes will be laid to rest in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Salem on Friday, November 6, at 12 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:30 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
