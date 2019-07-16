Gray, Robert "Bob" Sr. GUILDERLAND Robert "Bob" Gray Sr. passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer with his family at his side. He was born on October 27, 1934, in Albany to Hazel and Clark Gray. Bob was an avid NASCAR fan. Every Sunday you could find him in the front of the T.V. watching the race. He also loved working in his yard when he wasn't camping. He looked forward to going to Myrtle Beach in May and September and taking trips on Yankee Trails. He also looked forward to meeting friends on Thursdays at Blessings. Bob spent 31 years in the building materials business and after that he went to CDTA driving the Star Bus. He always said that was his favorite job. Bob also spent two years in the Army National Guard. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley; and his beloved children, Debbie (the late Jerry) Hackstadt, Cheri (Joe) Herald and Bob Jr. (Edie). Bob is also survived by five grandchildren, Jerry (Traci), Danielle, Nicole, Amanda and Peyton; and nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jake, Tori, Brianna, Brody, Mason, Cole, Dean and Delaney. He will also be missed by his cat, Dumplin.He was an only child but considered his brother-in-law, Bob, his brother. He looked forward to Skyping with him and his wife Rickie every Thursday. The family would like to thank St. Peter's cardiac unit for the compassionate care they gave him, especially Alex, one of his nurses. The family would also like to thank Hospice for their compassionate care. They made sure he could spend his last moments at home. We are so grateful that they made it possible. Relatives and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019