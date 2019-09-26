Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bertram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Bertram


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Bertram Obituary
Bertram, Robert H. EAST GREENBUSH Robert H. Bertram, 90 of East Greenbush, formerly of Albany, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Robert was born on January 18, 1929, in Hudson, the son of Isabelle and Harry Bertram. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1950, worked as a plant operator for US Steel at the Atlas Cement Plant in Hudson, and retired from the Overhead Door Corp. at the WB McGuire plant in Hudson in 1994. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Nugent-Curtis-Bertram of Queens; and children, Patricia Curtis-Badeau, Yvonne Curtis, Barbara Curtis-Strang and John Curtis. He is survived by Brooks Michael Curtis of Williamsport, Pa., Margaret Curtis-Dietter of Sparta, Tenn., Robert L. Bertram of East Greenbush; grandson Robert J. Bertram of Albany; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. and burial in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now