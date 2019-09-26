|
Bertram, Robert H. EAST GREENBUSH Robert H. Bertram, 90 of East Greenbush, formerly of Albany, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Robert was born on January 18, 1929, in Hudson, the son of Isabelle and Harry Bertram. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1950, worked as a plant operator for US Steel at the Atlas Cement Plant in Hudson, and retired from the Overhead Door Corp. at the WB McGuire plant in Hudson in 1994. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Nugent-Curtis-Bertram of Queens; and children, Patricia Curtis-Badeau, Yvonne Curtis, Barbara Curtis-Strang and John Curtis. He is survived by Brooks Michael Curtis of Williamsport, Pa., Margaret Curtis-Dietter of Sparta, Tenn., Robert L. Bertram of East Greenbush; grandson Robert J. Bertram of Albany; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. and burial in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019