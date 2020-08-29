Cross, Robert H. BRUNSWICK Robert H. "Bob" Cross, 58, a longtime resident of Brunswick, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness surrounded by family on August 26, 2020. Born in Bennington, Vt. on May 5, 1962, Bob was the son of the late Perle and Sally (Loucks) Cross; and for over 25 years the loving husband of Noel (Sheehan) Cross of Brunswick who survives. A 1980 graduate of Tamarac High School and a veteran of the United States Army, Bob was a member of the United Association Local #7, Plumbers and Steamfitters Union until retiring in 2017. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and going to camp in Glastonbury, Vt. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His discipline and patriotism learned in the Army along with his willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need never left him. In addition to his wife Noel, his survivors include his stepchildren, Danielle Keenan and Jeremy (Valerie) Keenan; and grandchildren, Zyairre, Landin, Ashlynn, Sean, Jason and Westley. He was the brother of Maria (Robert) Lewis, Diane (Stephen) Metzger, John (Holli) Cross and uncle to Jennifer and Matthew Metzger and Emma Cross. He is also survived by Noel's siblings and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. With respect to the current N.Y.S. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, (face masks required) relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. A private funeral service and burial with military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Northeast New York Chapter of the American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205. For more information and a full obituary please visit hbtatefuneralhome.com