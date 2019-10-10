Edick, Robert H. VOORHEESVILLE Robert H. Edick, 70, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Robert was the son of Donald Edick and the late June Edick. Robert was the devoted husband to Marion Edick. They were married 43 years. Bob was a member and a communicant of Christ The King Church. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. He was a private pilot who also enjoyed sailing, golfing, amateur radio, and astronomy. Bob was a Vietnam era Army Veteran, small business owner and retiree of Polsinello Fuels. Bob is survived by his son, Kevin Edick (Tara); his grandchildren, Caleb, Caden and Aubrey; his eight siblings, Richard (Cheryl) Edick, Cindy (Henry) Nortz, Gerald (Jennifer) Edick, Jeffrey (Tammy) Edick, Cheryl (Thomas) LaLonde, Jan (Patrick) Flynn, Suzanne Ver Schneider (Anthony), and Deborah Edick; and many loving relatives and friends.Bob is predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Cobb; and his niece, Jennifer Nortz. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Friday, October 11, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ The King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to Christ the King Church or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019