Fiaschetti, Robert H. "Bob" COLONIE Robert H. "Bob" Fiaschetti, 66 of Thelma Street, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born on March 16, 1953, in Syracuse and grew up in Albany. He was a graduate of Albany High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Susan A. Cordi and on May 30, 1980, they were married. Over the years, Bob was employed by various Albany based trucking companies and was currently employed as a parts manager and driver for ARG Trucking Corp. Spending time with family and friends was most important to Bob. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth Fiaschetti; his identical twin brother Randy Fiaschetti; and brother Ronald Fiaschetti. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Sue of Colonie; two sons, Robert H. Fiaschetti II and his wife Tori and grandsons, Zachary and Aiden; son Michael Fiaschetti; as well as his beloved mother-in-law, Elizabeth Cordi; especially cherished sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Vito Trapani. Sisters and brothers, Francis (Jim) Harrington, Frank (Dawn) Cordi III, James Cordi, John (Olga) Cordi. Sister-in-law Nanette Fiaschetti; special cousins, Debbie (Craig) McGowan and Denise (Lee) Spadine; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as longtime friend Zippy. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, January 10, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie and friends may call from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited back to the family home from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. to continue to celebrate Bob's life. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020