1/
Robert H. Fickies
1944 - 2020
Fickies, Robert H. LEESBURG, Fla. Robert H. Fickies, 76, died on July 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was the first born child of the late Kathryn (Franklin) and Howard Fickies on March 23, 1944. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Jonathan Fickies; and daughter, Dr. Loren Fickies. Bob earned a master's degree in geology from Brooklyn College in 1968, and in 1969 married Elaine Manna. He had an appreciation of the varied and picturesque landscapes of New York. As an engineering geologist, Bob worked for Dunn Geoscience Corp. and in 1978 took a position with the New York State Geological Survey. For 30 years his work at the N.Y.S.G.S. involved protecting residents from hazards such as landslides and contaminated groundwater. Bob also served his community with the Averill Park & Sand Lake Volunteer Fire Company for over 30 years, starting as a firefighter in 1972. He saw the growth of the organization over the decades and served as president and fire commissioner. In 1977, Bob became a Freemason, and was a Shriner since 2015. He took pride in activities supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and was as a director of his local chapter's club in Florida for several years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are postponed at this time. Contributions may be made to the Averill Park Fire Department or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
