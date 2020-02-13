Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Robert H. Heighton Jr.. View Sign Service Information Funeral 10:30 AM St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 16 Elsmere Ave Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Heighton, Rev. Dr. Robert H. Jr. ALBANY The Reverend Dr. Robert H. Heighton Jr. died on February 4, 2020, in St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Akron, Ohio on July 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert H. Heighton Sr. and Janeta Ruth Watson. Ordained a deacon in 2003 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Delmar, his passion was the intersection of Biblical study, archaeology, history and culture. Visiting Israel to work on the archaeological dig at Bethsaida was his best-ever vacation. He helped found the local Episcopal Franciscan Community of the Holy Cross and participated in many service and mission projects. He had a witty, quixotic sense of humor and a hearty laugh. Bob received his Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Hawaii and his B.A. in far eastern history from the University of California-Berkeley. An applied anthropologist, he specialized in medical and urban anthropology, statistics and research methods. Because he loved research, he donated his body to Albany Medical College. He was a natural teacher in and out of the classroom. Before moving to New York, he taught at the University of Florida, Georgia State University and University of Nevada-Reno. As a deacon he continued teaching Bible studies, church tradition and history. Bob developed methods of planning and evaluating community health centers for the National Institute of Mental Health. He also was a technical editor of college texts and software and a representative of Thrivent Financial. Bob is survived by his wife Paula-Christy and his children, Laurel and Prescott (Lauren). Also survived by sister Mary Heighton, and her companion Douglas Weaver; Bob's brother Henry Heighton; mother-in-law Dolores



Heighton, Rev. Dr. Robert H. Jr. ALBANY The Reverend Dr. Robert H. Heighton Jr. died on February 4, 2020, in St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Akron, Ohio on July 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert H. Heighton Sr. and Janeta Ruth Watson. Ordained a deacon in 2003 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Delmar, his passion was the intersection of Biblical study, archaeology, history and culture. Visiting Israel to work on the archaeological dig at Bethsaida was his best-ever vacation. He helped found the local Episcopal Franciscan Community of the Holy Cross and participated in many service and mission projects. He had a witty, quixotic sense of humor and a hearty laugh. Bob received his Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Hawaii and his B.A. in far eastern history from the University of California-Berkeley. An applied anthropologist, he specialized in medical and urban anthropology, statistics and research methods. Because he loved research, he donated his body to Albany Medical College. He was a natural teacher in and out of the classroom. Before moving to New York, he taught at the University of Florida, Georgia State University and University of Nevada-Reno. As a deacon he continued teaching Bible studies, church tradition and history. Bob developed methods of planning and evaluating community health centers for the National Institute of Mental Health. He also was a technical editor of college texts and software and a representative of Thrivent Financial. Bob is survived by his wife Paula-Christy and his children, Laurel and Prescott (Lauren). Also survived by sister Mary Heighton, and her companion Douglas Weaver; Bob's brother Henry Heighton; mother-in-law Dolores Smith ; brothers-in-law, Gregory and Steven Smith; sisters-in-law, Susan (David) and Carole Smith; nieces and nephews, David (Christine) and Morgan Kita, Michael Travers, Lilia and Sabina Smith. His funeral will be on Tuesday, February 18, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar. Reception follows in the church hall. Donations may be made to St. Stephen's Church. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close