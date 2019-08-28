Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church Crescent , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hartwell, Robert Sr. HALFMOON Robert Hartwell Sr., a longtime resident of Halfmoon, passed into eternal life on August 24, 2019. Born in Troy, Bob was the son of the late Clyde and Mary Hartwell (Galuski). He married the love of his life, Sally Hartwell (Wright) on May 9, 1970. He was employed and retired from General Electric Company after 34 years. In addition to his wife and children, Bob was the brother of the late Peter (Noreen) Hartwell of Wynantskill and Kenneth Hartwell of Pittsfield. He is also survived by sister-in-law Mary (Ed) Zalucki and several nieces and nephews. Bob was a genuine family man, a loving, caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He spent every minute with his beloved wife Sally and had daily video calls with his grandson Luke. He was a true animal lover and would stop traffic for ducks crossing the road or to help a turtle safely make its way to the other side. Bob even created what his family teasingly called a "squirrel village" in the backyard, feeding up to 20 squirrels a day. He was known for his big smile, hearty laugh and for insisting on giving you a warm bear hug when you parted. He was the king of Wildwood Boardwalk games during our summer vacations and always wore his calf high white socks that he swore would come back in style (which they did). He loved conspiracy theories, which were often predicated by "this stuff really happens." Bob loved to fish (catch and release) and watch sunsets. Bob had a way of making everyone around him feel that they mattered, because to him they really did. At the time of his passing Bob and Sally were building their dream home on Saratoga Lake. His presence and spirit will endure in the home that will be finished in his honor. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his beloved wife Sally; his children, Robert Hartwell Jr. and daughter-in-law Amy Hartwell (Swartz), and Jennifer Lopatka and son-in-law Peter Lopatka; and his grandson Luke Lopatka. The funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St., Troy, to St. Mary's Church in Crescent where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Bob's honor may be made to the Upstate SPCA at







Hartwell, Robert Sr. HALFMOON Robert Hartwell Sr., a longtime resident of Halfmoon, passed into eternal life on August 24, 2019. Born in Troy, Bob was the son of the late Clyde and Mary Hartwell (Galuski). He married the love of his life, Sally Hartwell (Wright) on May 9, 1970. He was employed and retired from General Electric Company after 34 years. In addition to his wife and children, Bob was the brother of the late Peter (Noreen) Hartwell of Wynantskill and Kenneth Hartwell of Pittsfield. He is also survived by sister-in-law Mary (Ed) Zalucki and several nieces and nephews. Bob was a genuine family man, a loving, caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He spent every minute with his beloved wife Sally and had daily video calls with his grandson Luke. He was a true animal lover and would stop traffic for ducks crossing the road or to help a turtle safely make its way to the other side. Bob even created what his family teasingly called a "squirrel village" in the backyard, feeding up to 20 squirrels a day. He was known for his big smile, hearty laugh and for insisting on giving you a warm bear hug when you parted. He was the king of Wildwood Boardwalk games during our summer vacations and always wore his calf high white socks that he swore would come back in style (which they did). He loved conspiracy theories, which were often predicated by "this stuff really happens." Bob loved to fish (catch and release) and watch sunsets. Bob had a way of making everyone around him feel that they mattered, because to him they really did. At the time of his passing Bob and Sally were building their dream home on Saratoga Lake. His presence and spirit will endure in the home that will be finished in his honor. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his beloved wife Sally; his children, Robert Hartwell Jr. and daughter-in-law Amy Hartwell (Swartz), and Jennifer Lopatka and son-in-law Peter Lopatka; and his grandson Luke Lopatka. The funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St., Troy, to St. Mary's Church in Crescent where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Bob's honor may be made to the Upstate SPCA at www.spcauny.org/donations.html Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close