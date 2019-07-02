Herron, Robert AUSTERLITZ Famed Columbia County auctioneer, preservationist and philanthropist known by many as the "Mayor of Austerlitz," Robert Herron of Austerlitz, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the age of 91. A life-long resident of Austerlitz and well-known expert on American antiques, auctioneer and local philanthropist, Robert "Bob" Herron was born on August 3, 1927, to Mary Varney - a descendant of an old New England family which settled in Austerlitz by the end of the eighteenth century - and William C. Herron, whose family moved to Austerlitz in the mid-nineteenth century. A veteran of the U.S. Navy who later attended the University of Denver, "Bob" Herron began collecting early American furniture as a young boy and later ran a highly-successful auction house. One of the premier auctioneers in New England, in 1997 the New York Times wrote that Herron had found "one of the few major discoveries of the year"- an important collection of early American furniture which brought antique dealers and connoisseurs from across the country to the small hamlet of Austerlitz. Continuing his family's long tradition of serving the community and fostering its civic life, Herron and his good friend, Richard Mugler Jr., were responsible for the preservation of the local schoolhouse, the Austerlitz Church, a number of houses in the hamlet and the establishment of the Austerlitz Historical Society. A generous benefactor, Herron donated both funds and land to the Historical Society, which now boasts a collection of late 18th and early 19th century buildings and a local history collection. In 1987, the New York Times reported on the restoration of his early house, along with a number of other media outlets. "Bob" also made substantial donations to community organizations, most recently to the Columbia County Land Conservancy and for the building of the hamlet's new firehouse. Known for his keen eye, "sharp as a tack" mind, and unfailing wit up to his death, Herron will be missed by his family, friends, neighbors and colleagues and the many volunteers he recruited in his life-long quest to preserve the best of this country's and Columbia County's history. He was preceeded in death by his brother, William Lee Herron (1922-2007); and survived by his nieces, Ruth Horak, Janet DeMonaco, and Janet's husband Louis; and his nephew William Jr.'s widow Cheryl. A memorial service will be held on the grounds of the Austerlitz Historical Society, at a time to be determined this summer. For further information, please check the historical society's website www.oldausterlitz.org or call 518-392-0062.
