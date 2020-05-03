Hinman, Robert "Bob" GILBOA Robert "Bob" Hinman, 94 of Gilboa, N.Y., passed away on April 24, 2020, in Dunedin, Fla. He was surrounded by his wife and family. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Alice (Simpson-Wyckoff) Hinman; his daughters, Lynne Hinman and Diane Hinman; his granddaughter Michelle Sendy; and many close friends and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Olin Hinman; sister Marian Hinman Garner and sister Mildred Hinman Beaudette. Born and raised on a farm in Conesville, N.Y., he was the son of Avery and Estella (Richtmeyer) Hinman. Bob was a resident of Scotia, a member of the #615 Masons and a member of the Volunteer Thomas Corners Fire Department in Scotia. Bob retired from G.E. in Schenectady after 32 years in the Gas and Steam Turbine Departments. He was an avid golfer, bowler, boater and skier. He enjoyed many years at his cottage on the Great Sacandaga Lake with family and friends. His many retirement years were spent enjoying life with his wife Alice in the Catskill Mountains of New York, and in Florida. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future time with family and friends.





