Hornbeck, Robert ALBANY Robert Hornbeck, 83, passed away after a short illness at St. Peter's Hospital on November 30, 2019. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on December 10, 1935, he was a son of the late Anna (Gillespie) and Kenneth E. Hornbeck. He lived in Lake Katrine, N.Y., for many years. He was a graduate of Kingston High School and an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a retiree from Western Publishing Company in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and IBM in Kingston. He was a Little League baseball coach, a fan of both the N.Y. Giants and Yankees, Ford Mustangs, and Jack Russell Terriers. Survivors include his wife, Maureen A. (Fisher) Hornbeck, whom he married on July 23, 1960; his sons, Steven G. Hornbeck and Keith R. (Jennifer) Hornbeck; his beloved granddaughter, Tierney E. Hornbeck; his goddaughters, Leslie, Laura, and Monica; and his lifelong buddies, Ann, Don, Jim, Joan, Nancy, and Nick. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his sisters, Virginia Avery and Elizabeth Weishaupt; and his brother Kenneth E. Hornbeck Jr. Memorial services will be private at Bob's request. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 4, 2019