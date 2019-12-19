Sweeny, Robert Hugh COHOES Robert Hugh Sweeny, 71, died on December 16, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a tragic accident. He leaves his wife of 45 years, Mary Anne Becker-Sweeny; his son, Liam Michael Sweeny; his brothers and sisters, James and Sophia Sweeny and Thomas Sweeny; and countless friends. Born in Dallas-Fort Worth and raised in Beekman, he graduated from Arlington High School and hit the open road, finding himself in Gainesville during the early years of Tom Petty, in California to see Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, and throughout the country living the life Jack Kerouac spoke of in "On the Road." Aside from providing for his family and quietly supporting a tremendous amount of good work in the community, he assisted with programming at Radioradiox.com, and had begun to hand out food with the homeless outreach group Street Soldiers, which he truly enjoyed. A memorial service will be announced on social media for friends and family. Donations may be made in his name to the American Red Cross, Eastern New York Region at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019