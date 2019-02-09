Cook, Robert I. LOUDONVILLE Robert I. Cook, "Rob," 64 of Loudonville, devoted husband and father of two passed away on February 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. Born on April 25, 1954, in Cohoes, Rob was the son of Irving Cook and Elizabeth Cook. As a young man, Rob excelled at academics and received his master's in biology from The College of Saint Rose. He founded a gaming business called Adventures By Mail and produced several national and international games including, Beyond the Stellar Empire, Capitol, Monster Island and It's a Crime! A keen entrepreneur, Rob founded the company Adventures Distributing, and later Camelot Consulting, which he managed as the company's CEO for twenty years. Rob also owned and operated a rehearsal business for musicians at Warner Thomas in Albany. As a community member, Rob was an officer in the Latham chapter of Kiwanis International and a committeeman of the Independence party. He was a dedicated father, a committed husband and a generous and loyal partner in business. Rob loved music, writing, games and even a little magic. In addition to his wife, Margaret "Peggy" H. Cook, he is survived by his children, Matthew R. Cook and Adam W. Cook. Rob's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumite Rd., Loudonville, with a reception at Eden Cafe to follow. For directions, information, to leave a condolence or light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary