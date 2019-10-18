|
|
Armstrong, Robert J. Esq. TROY Robert James Armstrong, Esq., 92, beloved husband of 58 years of Nancy Fahl Armstrong of Troy, peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the Robert James Armstrong Sr. and Rubina MacEwan Gillespie Armstrong. Bob was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1944, attended both Rutgers University and the University of Georgia and earned his "J.D." Doctor of Jurisprudence from Albany Law School, class of 1951. Mr. Armstrong was a veteran of World War II having served as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division. He served in the Honor Guard of General Douglas MacArthur. He was also awarded the Army of Occupation and World War II Victory medals. Mr. Armstrong, a prominent trial attorney, spent his early years with the Viger Law Firm in Troy, served as Rensselaer County Assistant District Attorney for then District Attorney Charles Wilcox and had also been a partner in the Law Firm of Donohue, Sabo, Varley and Armstrong, retiring in 1980. Bob enjoyed tennis in summer, skiing in winter and travel in all seasons. Some of his favorite adventures were had in the Austrian Alps, Morocco, Haiti and Portugal. He especially enjoyed the annual Armstrong Family Reunions held at DeBordieu, S.C. He was a member of Troy Country Club and YMCA of Troy. He is survived by his wife Nancy Fahl Armstrong (married February 11, 1961); sister-in-law Marianne Nelligan; niece Beverly Burke Gunther (Dr. Stephen F. Gunther) of Potomac, Md., and nephews, William Shaul Armstrong (Barbara) of Germantown, Tenn., Richard Armstrong (Carole) of Savannah, Ga. and the late Christine Armstrong. Also survived by several grandnieces and nephews, godchildren, and his canine companion, Brett. He was predeceased by his siblings, Arlene Armstrong Huntington (late Sidney), Dr. William Gillespie Armstrong (late Eleanor Shaul) and Elizabeth Armstrong Burke (late John E.S.). Mrs. Armstrong would like to express her sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff of Van Rensselaer Manor. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the in memory of Robert J. Armstrong. Please feel free to express online condolences at morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019