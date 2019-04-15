Albany Times Union Obituaries
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Robert J. Badger Sr. Obituary
Badger, Robert J. Sr. TROY Robert J. Badger Sr., 59 of 2nd Ave., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was son of Kathleen Hunt Kyea and the late George Badger Sr. and stepson of Edward Kyea of Schaghticoke. Robert was a 30 year employee of the Norton Co. and retired in September of 2018. He enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling. In addition to his mother and stepfather, Bob is survived by his loving wife, Dori Pierre Badger; and his children, Robert Badger Jr. of Troy, Shaun Badger (Jillian) of Waterford and Tyler Badger of Troy. He is the brother of George Jr. (Liz), Wayne (Rita), Carol, Christine, Edward Jr. (Cindy), Tammy (Martin), Stephen, Michael, Beth and Barbara Jean. Also surviving is his beloved Aunt Betty Gwinn. Bob and Dori are soon to be grandparents to Shaun and Jillian's new arrival. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2019
