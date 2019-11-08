Albany Times Union Obituaries
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Brino


1935 - 2019
Brino, Robert J. HALFMOON Robert J. Brino, 84 of Crescent Vischer Ferry Road, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on August 18, 1935, in Albany. He had been a supervisor for the Millbrook Bread Co. for many years and retired after more than 40 years of service. He enjoyed a good game of choice. He was the longtime and much loved companion of Susan Dupont. He was the devoted father of Eric Xavier Brino (Sue) of Tennessee, twin sons, Shane Michael Brino of Colonie and Shawn Patrick Brino of Glenville, and the late Bruce Brino; also survived by eight grandchildren; a great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019
