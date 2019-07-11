Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Robert J. Burns Jr.

Robert J. Burns Jr. Obituary
Burns, Robert J. Jr. CANADA LAKE Robert J. Burns Jr., 75 of Canada Lake, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Robert was born in Albany, the son of the late Robert J. and the late Anna (Wohlfahrt) Burns. Robert, a veteran, was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after several years of serving his country. He retired after 30 years with the Golub Corporation. Bob enjoyed the simple things in life, the lake, fishing, watching his granddaughters play softball and Bonanza. In his early years he was very active in the Albany Yacht Club and helping at the East Greenbush Baseball fields. Robert was predeceased by his wife Agatha DePasquale Burns; son Robert A. Burns; and brother The Reverend Father John Burns. Survivors include daughter-in-law Kristen Burns; three granddaughters, Madison, McCayla and Macey Burns; brother-in-law Ben (Ann Marie) DePasquale; nephew Anthony (Christine) DePasquale; and niece Angela (Douglas) Bartels. The family would like to thank all of Bob's friends in Canada Lake that looked in on him these last few months. Bob has had a difficult time after losing his only child and wife. He is now at peace and reunited with them. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 11 to July 14, 2019
