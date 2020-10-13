1/1
Robert J. Conway
1959 - 2020
Conway, Robert J. EAST GREENBUSH Robert J. Conway, 61 of East Greenbush, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Robert was born May 29, 1959, in Troy, the son of the late Gerald and the late Irene (Kempisty) Conway Sr. Bob started as a mail carrier and then was a mail handler for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years before retiring in 2018. Bob loved to vacation in Cape May, N. J. and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years, Patricia D. Conway; his devoted daughter, Nikki Conway; two brothers, Gerald Conway Jr. and Mark Conway. He was predeceased by sister, Diane Scesny. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family are invited to attend his calling hours Thursday evening, 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to the the funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Church of St Mary. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to either the American Cancer Society, 33 Elk St., Albany, NY 12207 or the Church of St Mary, 163 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer, NY 12144.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Church of St Mary
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
