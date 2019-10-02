|
Cooney, Robert J. COHOES Robert J. Cooney, 85 of Manor Avenue, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Evergreen Commons. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John and Jatve Rynicky Cooney. Bob was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Troy High School. He retired as district manager from Capital Newspaper in Albany. He later worked for the Cohoes Community Center and most recently in transportation for Rosewood Gardens. One of Bob's greatest enjoyments was spending his summers at Sacandaga Lake surrounded by his family friends. He is survived by his children, Barbara Figlow and Mark Cooney, both of Florida and Robert Cooney of Cohoes; by his grandchildren, Kelly Cooney, Cristal Tribley, Huck, Sawyer and Nash Figlow; and by his great-granddaughters, Jayci, Jayden and Jesmine. Bob's family would especially like to thank the staff at Evergreen Commons for their wonderful care. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home from 4:30-6:30 p.m. prior to the service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
