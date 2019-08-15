Davis, Robert J. COLONIE Robert J. Davis, 61, passed away on August 8, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Bob was born on October 30, 1957, in Albany to the late William and Elizabeth Davis. Bob retired from the City of Albany in 2007. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His most cherished memories were spending time with family. He will be dearly missed. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years, Donna Davis. Bob is survived by his children, Kevin (Cara Schroeder) Davis, Bob (Emily Figueroa) Davis, and Lisa Davis; his grandchildren, Savannah, Nathan, Rylee, Grace, Abigail, Brandon, and Dylan; his great-granddaughter, Mirasia; brother, William Davis (Phyllis); sister, Betty Davis Rauh and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Saturday, August 17, from 9-11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019