Robert J. Decker
Decker, Robert J. EAST GREENBUSH Robert J. Decker, 90 of East Greenbush, died Friday, September 11, 2020, after a brief illness at his home with his family. Born in Hillsdale, the son of Oswald and Mary (Lorette) Decker. Bob proudly served his country as a staff sergeant in Germany during the Korean War. Bob was a service manager at Hickey Ford in Troy before retiring and going to work as a bus driver for the East Greenbush central schools. Bob was a devoted family man and an avid Yankee fan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Oswald "Bud" Decker, Margaret "Peg" Prendergast, Alma Konitz, James Decker, John "Jackie" Decker, Jean Angela, and Roger Decker. Survivors include his loving bride of 65 years Rose (Gitto) Decker; his daughters, Theresa Toth, Sandy (Larry) Edelman, Debra (James) Devine, and Vikki Anton. Bob was the proud grandpa of Dr. Cindy (Adrian) Cockeram, Dr. Sandra A. (Anthony) Cole, Larry (Paige) Edelman Jr., Nichole (Seth) Gardner, Christine (Joseph) Ihnatolya, James (Kayla) Devine, Johnny Anton, and Alexis Anton; great-grandfather of Emmerson, Wyatt, Beckett, Greyson, Aubree, Addison, Jillian, Jacob, Cameron, and Chloe. Robert was also the brother of Rosemary Hand, Helen Keefner, Mary Westbury, Gerard (Chip) Decker. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For further info and to send condolences wjrockefeller.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
