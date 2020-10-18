Dillon, Robert J. "Bob" Jr. ALBANY Robert J. "Bob" Dillon Jr., 57, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. Bob was born on February 21, 1963, in Albany. Bob was someone who could be a friend to anyone, made many contributions to his community, loved to make people laugh, and was devoted to spending time with all of his family. Bob is survived by his wife Jean A. (Hartshorne) Dillon; his beloved children, Barbara and Elizabeth Dillon, Sarah (Justin) Dillon-Seabolt; his brothers, Stephen (Karen) Thompson and Jake (Colleen) Dillon; as well as his in-laws, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara J. (Thompson) Dillon, and father, Robert J. Dillon Sr. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 19, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Magin and Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be privately held. He will be buried in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in his name towards the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or the American Heart Association
.