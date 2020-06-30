Heitzman, Robert J. QUEENSBURY Robert J. Heitzman, 87 of Queensbury and Lake George, formerly of Annapolis, Md., and Albany, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital. Bob was born in Albany, the son of the late George E. and Patricia Seaman Heitzman. He was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan. After the Army, he graduated from Siena College, and then worked for several years for the Commercial Credit Corp. and the Pilot Freight Co. before accepting employment with the federal government and moving to the Washington, D.C. area. He graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law and was employed as an attorney for many years by the former General Accounting Office of the federal government. He lived for many years in Annapolis, Md., and was a member of the Friends of the Naval Academy. Bob was a voracious reader, mostly of history; a fan of many different sports, especially U.S. Naval Academy sports; and enjoyed an extensive and eclectic music collection. His quiet, friendly manner, dry wit and ability to engage on many topics of conversation led him to have friends in many locales and of all ages and walks of life. Bob is survived by his nephews, John J. Hans Jr. (Theresa) of Albany, Peter J. Hans (Patricia) of Loudonville, and Stephen P. Hans (Laura) of Albany; his great-nieces and nephews, Christopher Hans (Donna Millett-Hans), Matthew Hans (Jerilyn), Jennifer Briggs (Sam), Kristen Curran (James), Brian Hans and Shane Hans (Laura); and by his great-great-nieces and nephews, Korey, Dana, Matthew, and Zachary Hans, Julia and Benjamin Briggs, and Colleen and Clare Curran. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann H. Hans (John); and by his cousins, Edna VanWely Smith and Gilbert VanWely. The family wishes to thank the devoted staff of the T6 Telemetry and T5 ICU at Glens Falls Hospital for their compassion and loving care of Bob during his recent hospitalization. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of Mater Christi, Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street, Albany on Thursday at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Due to the virus pandemic, current guidelines for facility capacity, etc. will be observed. Interment will be in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.