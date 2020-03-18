Kerwin, Robert J. ALBANY Robert J. Kerwin, 69 of Albany, passed away on March 6, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Thomas and Frances (Miller) Kerwin. He is survived by his brother William Kerwin; and was predeceased by his sister Marie T. Kerwin. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, March 20, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish South End Site, 4th Avenue and Franklin Street, Albany. Robert's Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 18, 2020