Lipsky, Robert J. VALATIE Robert J. Lipsky, 91 of Kinderhook Lake, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Grand at Barnwell. Born on May 13, 1928, in Rensselaer, he was the son of the late William and Belle (Plotinski) Lipsky. Robert was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with the First Marines, serving during the Korean War. He was a salesman for Tobin Packing Co. in Albany for 43 years. Upon retiring, he worked for Columbia County Solid Waste in Chatham. He is survived by his son, Thomas Lipsky (Maryanna) of Kinderhook Lake; a granddaughter Victoria Lipsky; his companion Missy and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia A. (Van Amburgh) Lipsky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, in St. John the Baptist Church, Route 9, Valatie, with Reverend George Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 2, from 4-6 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Contributions, for those who wish, may be made to the Columbia/Greene Humane Society, 111 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019